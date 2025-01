One of the Co Tyrone’s recycling centres will be closed tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said Dromore recycling centre will be shut tomorrow and asked people to use other recycling facilities.

There are also changed opening times for two other local recycling centres in the coming days.

Advertisement

Carrickmore recycling facility will be opening at 3pm on Friday, instead of 11am as usual.

Fintona recycling centre will open at 3pm tomorrow, January 30, also instead of the usual time of 11am.