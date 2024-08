THE Glenelly Players drama group has successfully raised £6,300 for a variety of local groups and charities, thanks to their well-received production of ‘A Fish Out Of Water’.

The play, which ran from June 12 to 16 in Plumbridge Parish Hall, attracted packed houses and enthusiastic audiences. As a result, nine worthy causes will each receive £700.

Kenny Hicks, chair of Glenelly Players, spoke at the presentation event earlier this month. He highlighted the group’s two-decade history of raising substantial funds for charity through the generosity of sponsors and the hard work of fundraisers.

“It was a struggle this year to put together a cast, but thankfully, we found five new players and were able to put the show on a little later than usual,” Kenney said. “Thanks to the hard work, dedication, and talent of everyone involved, we have been able to stage another successful production.”

Kenny extended his gratitude to the cast and crew, particularly acknowledging the contributions of the show’s director David Coyle and his assistant Roberta Wauchob, as well as the set builders, lighting and sound specialists, and the staff of Glenelly House and Plumbridge Parish Hall. He also thanked the committee and volunteers who played a crucial role in the show’s success.

The groups who received cheques from the Glenelly Players are: Foyle Hospice, Motor Neurone Disease Association (NI), NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, Omagh Saturday Club, Care for Cancer (Omagh), The Plum Club, The Koram Centre (Strabane), OPAL (Oxford Pancreatic and Liver Fund) and Multiple Sclerosis Society (Strabane).

Glenelly Players are an amateur drama group first established in Plumbridge in November 2004. Their first production was ‘Mother of the Bride’ in April 2005.