Chief Constable commits to demilitarisation of Strabane station

PSNI Chief Constable, Simon Byrne, has committed to the demilitarisation of Strabane police station, however due to lack of finances he can’t give any timeframe for the improvement works.

During a recent visit to the district, the North’s senior police officer was asked about the heavily-fortified and imposing facade of the Strabane station.

Responding, he explained, “Strabane is one of a number of buildings across Northern Ireland where we are keen to see it look less austere over time. So, as the terrorist threat improves, why shouldn’t we be looking at removing some of the high fencing, some of the checks and barriers you have to go through to go in to the police station to report a crime or get information?

“As soon as we can, we want to begin that conversation with local communities. It will take money so we are looking at where we get that money – if it’s from some of the partnership working that we are doing or we need to rely on the government to give us enough money to start to modernise some buildings that are stuck in the past.

“Our intention right across the country is to make police buildings look better – in an ideal world, we would replace them, as some of the buildings go back 50 to 200 years, but there is a plan to see how we can modernise and replace them.

“We are also keen that where we can, we start to take down the big high fences.

“I’m not sure what we do about sangers and all that sort of thing because to demolish them is difficult, but we do need to make our front enquiry counters more welcoming.”

However, despite the will to change, the Chief Constable explained it may be some time before locals see any difference in the local station.

“Strabane certainly is on the list, but, if I’m honest, it’s also stuck in the money problem.

“This year we haven’t got a budget technically, we are only funded for a few more weeks in the absence of a government,” he added.