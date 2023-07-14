Children in care at ‘Highest level’

e.mcelhatton@ulsterherald.com

THERE are more local children being looked after by the Western Trust than ever before, according to a recent report published by the local health authority.

During a meeting of the Western Trust and Social Care Board last week, a report revealed that 701 children and young people are under the care of the Western Trust, which is the highest number ever recorded in the area.

Advertisement

It was also said that the Western Trust is home to some of the most deprived areas, not only in the UK, but in the whole of Europe, with almost 4,000 children in need living in the area.

Addressing his fellow board members, Tom Cassidy, the Trust’s executive director of social work, said, “Despite our best efforts the number of children for which we are now taking parental responsibility for is at an all-time high.

“There are many reasons for this, including family illness, family stresses and breakdown, impact of poverty and domestic violence or challenging behaviour of young people.”

Speaking with the UlsterHerald, Paul Kellagher of Action for Children outlined some of the factors that have brought these frightening figures about, and discussed ways in which they might be reduced.

“The number of children in care in the Western Trust, as in the rest of NI, remains stubbornly high,” he said.

Mr Kellagher spoke about the relationship between poverty, the North’s persisting political vacuum, and children in care.

“There may be a post pandemic spike, but the underlying issues pre-date the pandemic and relate directly to austerity and instability in Northern Ireland government.”

Advertisement

There has been a long legacy of poverty in the west, explained Mr Kellagher, and this has resulted in the creation and perpetuation of social strains in a significant number of disadvantaged communities.

“These difficulties are very often compounded by rural isolation.

“Add to this two years of a pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, and you can see how families have been pushed over the edge into poverty, where they maybe wouldn’t have been before.”

Looking towards ways of rolling back the problem, Mr Kellagher pointed to proactive intervention.

“Early intervention is key, and due to children being away from school during the pandemic, their circumstances weren’t always visible to those able to refer them so that they could access the support they needed. This could have led to circumstances worsening faster and therefore resulting in increased numbers of children in care.

“The best long term approach to drive these numbers down,” said Mr Kellagher, “as laid out in the recent review of social care by Professor Ray Jones, is to provide help to families and children at the earliest opportunity, before problems become more entrenched.

“This is an area of work that Action for Children has a wealth of experience in and we continue to work very closely with our Trust colleagues to deliver support to families at the earliest possible stage of difficulty.

“However, there is no doubt that it is an area that requires significant investment and government action to deliver Professor Jones’ vision.”

Of the 701 children under the care of the Western Trust, 370 are in kinship foster care. This is an arrangement whereby the child or young person is looked after by an extended family member.

Kinship care represents 53 per-cent of the total looked after population in the Western Trust area.

Addressing his fellow board members during last week’s meeting, Mr Cassidy, who was widely praised during the meeting for the part he played in putting together this ‘seminal’ report, reaffirmed the Trust’s commitment to providing the best level of care possible for all children and young people they look after.

“The Western Trust ensures every day the needs of children and young people in our care are attended to, whether the child is in foster care or residential care.”

“The safety of children remains a fundamental priority for the Western Trust and the commitment and dedication of the Trust’s professional workforce who support children and family services day in and day out makes sure this remains the case.

“I would like to commend all social work and social care staff across Adult and Children’s services who work tirelessly to safeguard the most vulnerable people in our society. Your continued commitment and professionalism is exceptional.”