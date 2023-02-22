Attempted murder investigation is launch into Youthsport shooting

THE PSNI have launched an attempted murder investigation following the shooting of an officer at Youthsport in Omagh.

Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent, Eamonn Corrigan, said the serving officer was shot a number of times at the sports complex on the Killyclogher Road.

“He has been taken to hospital and is in a critical but stable condition,” he added.

“Our investigation is now underway and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened or could help with our enquiries to make contact with police on 101 quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.org.uk”

The officer shot in Omagh tonight is in a ‘critical but stable’ condition in hospital.

PSNI Chief Constable, Simon Byrne said, “I am shocked and saddened by tonight’s events in Omagh.

“The officer is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

“My thoughts are with him, his family and his colleagues.

“We will relentlessly pursue those responsible.”

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland said two gunmen were involved and the man was shot while he coached young people playing football.

A heavy police presence remains at the scene of the shooting, while a number of armoured units have been dispatched towards a burnt out car suspected of involvement in the incident.

The Carrickmore Road has since been closed off as police seek to gather forensic evidence from the vehicle which is thought to have been used by the perpetrators, before being deliberately torched.

The vehicle, which was discovered less than a few miles from the scene, could prove a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation.

Children were in the vicinity of Youth Sport in Omagh when the off-duty police officer was shot, according to eyewitnesses.

The incident took place at approximately 8pm at the facility on the Killyclogher Road.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a call just after 8pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.

NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic, an emergency crew and an ambulance officer to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.

Afterwards, a car was apparently abandoned near Carrickmore and set on fire.

Speaking to WeAreTyrone, one eyewitness said, “We were leaving the track after the session, and sounded like a series of fireworks.

“And then we realised that people were starting to shout and run away from it. And then somebody shouted that ‘he had a gun’.

“We started to run away from the track and up onto the pitches, and then we realised there was an injured party on the track.

“People began shouting: “Can someone get an ambulance?”

“We could see that one person was down on the track, injured, And then he was getting attention from first aiders and the doctors. Then the ambulance came in about five minutes.

“There were wee kids on the pitch.

“It’s very shocking… Terrible.

“I thought we were past this.”

‘Evil act’

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak said he was “appalled by the disgraceful shooting”.

“There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities,” he commented.

Democratic Unionist leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the “cowards responsible for this.”

Former justice minister and Alliance leader, Naomi Long said her thoughts were with those affected by this ‘evil act of cowardice’.

SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, MP, said it was a “chilling attack on an individual serving his community.”

Sinn Féin MLA, Gerry Kelly said he is shocked and concerned at the news of the “murderous attack” on a police officer in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh tonight.

The party’s policing spokesperson said, ““My immediate thoughts are with the officer injured in the shooting and his family who will be traumatised by this attack.

“I have spoken to senior police officers on a number of occasions tonight to put on record my concern and my absolute disgust at this attack.

“I am also calling on the public to co-operate with the ongoing police investigation in the area and anyone with any information on this attack should bring it forward to the police.”

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland has “condemned this appalling and barbaric act of violence on an off-duty officer”.