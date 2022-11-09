Christmas will be celebrated in Omagh, council confirms

A RANGE of Christmas celebrations will be taking place in Omagh town centre in the run-up to December 25, it has been confirmed.

There were fears for the usual festivities taking place following the cancellation at short notice of the popular Halloween fireworks display.a few weeks ago. That decision was taken due to what were described as ‘budgetary pressures’ being experienced by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, whose move brought savings in the region of £40,000.

But now the Chief Executive of the Council has tonight confirmed that the usual array of Christmas events will be held in Omagh and Enniskillen during the coming weeks.

Allison McCullagh was speaking at a meeting of the council’s Policy and Resources committee in response to a query from Omagh Town Sinn Fein councillor, Barry McElduff.

“The short answer is that, yes, we will be running our normal Christmas programmes including the illuminations, family-friendly Saturdays and fun-filled family events,” she told councillors.

“The Christmas lights will be switched on from December 1, the Saturday programmes will commence on the first Saturday and the model for the events will be one that we have used in previously years and has been successfully and well received by families and the business community.

“Hopefully, we can convey a strong and positive message in terms of the programme and the activities and we can make it a successful Christmas for all.”

Herr comments followed a call from councillor McElduff for a clear message on what would be happening at Christmas, following the disappointment around Halloween.

“There needs to be assurance in relation to the Christmas events in both Omagh and Enniskillen without delay. A significant section of our community was unsettled by the Halloween decision,” he said.

“We are all aware of the very challenging financial environment and the scale of that which is becoming increasingly apparent. But what I am saying is that we all need some Christmas cheer and a strong fun-filled programme which caters for the needs of the community, not least the children.

“I am seeking assurance that positive and creativity will be employed, there will be Santa present, illuminations, and family-friendly Christmas Saturdays.”