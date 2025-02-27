Classic cars worth £30,000 destroyed in weekend arson attack

THE owner of two classic cars, valued at approximately £30,000, has said he has “no clue” why they were targeted in an arson attack on Sunday outside Artigarvan.

The vehicles, a 1990 Astra GTE and a 1990 Mk2 Astra, were destroyed in a blaze on Windyhill Road at around 11.50pm. Also lost in the fire was a collection of rare car parts, carefully gathered over 16 years.

The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is appealing to anyone who may have information, CCTV, or dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

He said, “I would like to ask people that live in the area or anyone who was in the area that may have either CCTV or dashcam footage to check it between 11.40 and midnight.

“Someone locally is bound to have caught something on camera. I would love for anyone who has seen anything no matter how small to please come forward.”

The owner of the vehicles told the Chronicle that after speaking with neighbours they have informed him that there has been a lot of ‘suspicious’ activity in the area.

Police invetigations into the arson attack are currently ongoin and officers have appealed for people with any information to come forward.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said, “It is believed the arson occurred around 11.50pm on Sunday, February 16. Enquiries continue and police appeal to anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 724 of 17/02/25 or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”