THE decision to permanently close the enquiry office at Dungannon police station has been heavily criticised by the UUP.

The office is one of 11 across the North closing this Wednesday as part of a cost-cutting exercise announced by the PSNI in April.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the decision followed an ‘extensive’ review which included analysis of the volume and type of demand in enquiry offices.

He said, “This review concluded that against the backdrop of wider resource challenges, the current service is neither sustainable nor effective.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, however, the PSNI is facing unprecedented financial pressure and savings are necessary to deliver a sustainable and effective organisation.”

‘regressive’

But Mid Ulster UUP representative, Jay Basra, described the move as ‘regressive’.

Mr Basra said, “As part of

the reduction of enquiry offices from 28 to 17 across NI, the enquiry offices at Magherafelt and Dungannon will permanently close on Wednesday.

This will leave Mid Ulster with only one enquiry office in the highlighted policing district at Cookstown station.

“This will leave South Tyrone without an enquiry office, which many will see as a step back for policing in the area.

“Coupled with the Clogher Valley Neighbourhood Police

Team being redeployed into Dungannon last year, many residents in the South Tyrone area feel there is a lack of police presence, especially in the Clogher Valley, which is a vast and expansive area.”