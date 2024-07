A MEETING in Coalisland has heard that a final decision regarding the development of the Coalisland Canal Project has been deferred until September.

During the gathering at the Craic Theatre on Monday night, Mid Ulster Council outlined plans to widen and tarmac a path alongside the canal, which runs between the Moor Bridge and the Reenaderry Road. Should the upgrade go ahead, it is believed that the rural path will be widened by two metres, and tarmacked in order to allow access to traffic.

However, previous proposals had faced much criticism from members of the community in regards to both the development’s expected outcome, and how the council had communicated plans with the public.

A number of concerned residents voiced their concerns at Monday’s meeting, claiming the council had ‘misled’ the public so as to intentionally ‘run down the clock’.

There was also concerns expressed that the local authority had used a ‘flawed’ survey and had failed to talk to landowners ahead of the project’s proposal.

The residents also threatened a legal challenge, should a final decision be taken to proceed with the project.

“The council have stated that they have engaged rigorously with the public with openness and transparency, when, clearly, they have not,” said local resident, Anne Walsh.

“They apparently contacted the landowners and farmers to attend meetings, but we ourselves have contacted a considerable number who have never been contacted by the council for said meetings.”

Ms Walsh highlighted that the part of the path in question is a ‘completely rural’ setting that farmers use to access their land.

“Walkers and photographers come daily to observe the abundance of wildlife,” she explained.

“And people from all walks of life use it daily, such as dog walkers, families, runners, cyclists and everyone else in between.”

Following on from Monday’s public meeting, Cllr Malachy Quinn confirmed that the council has decided to defer the project vote until September’s council meeting, stating that, “This will give officers the time required to go through comments and details properly before presenting options to council.”