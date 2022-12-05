Cold week with possibility of snow

Cold days are on the horizon alongside overnight frosts and a risk of wintry showers and snow, according to the Met Office.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said, “Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onward.

“However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.

“Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times. We can expect to see some snow and wintry showers particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground as the week goes on.

“There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10°C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.”