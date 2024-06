FRIENDS and family blew bubbles in a touching tribute to a young student who died this week.

Enda Orr, 18, from Newtownstewart passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on Monday.

Enda, who had a rare congenital condition known as lissencephaly, was remembered for his infectious laughter and vibrant personality.

Diagnosed at just three months old, Enda’s condition meant he was unable to walk or talk, despite these challenges, he brought immense joy to those around him.

Knockavoe School in Strabane, where Enda was a student, closed yesterday (Wednesday) to allow staff and students to attend his funeral.

On Tuesday, students were sent home with a pack of bubbles and a letter inviting parents to join in blowing bubbles for Enda in a symbolic gesture at 11am the next day.

A spokesperson for Knockavoe School expressed deep sympathies and condolences to Enda’s family, stating, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Enda’s family and all who helped care for Enda. Though his life was short, his spirit and heart were certainly full. Rest easy, Enda; you will always hold a place in our hearts.”

During Enda’s funeral at St Eugene’s Church in Newtownstewart, Fr Roland Colhoun highlighted the profound impact Enda had on those around him. He praised the Orr family for their dedication and love, describing Enda as the ‘king of the castle’ who brought joy and radiance to everyone’s lives.

Fr Colhoun reflected on Enda’s condition, stating, “He never walked or talked, but Enda’s smile and spirit communicated love in a unique way.”

He continued, “Enda’s condition was diagnosed just three months after his birth and the Orr family rose to the challenge of embracing this unique little boy who would become the centre of the household and the inspiration of the very extensive family. He was the ‘king of the castle’. His ailment is called lissencephaly or ‘smooth brain;. It meant that Enda never walked. He uttered sounds rather than words and clapped his hands instead of grasping things. None of this impeded his smile, however, and this endearing little fellow brought radiance to everyone’s face.”

Fr Colhoun also said, “Enda had a talent, the ability to draw the best out of others. Yes, he had special needs, but God gave him a special vocation.

“He was called to elevate the people around him and thereby transform his world into a beautiful place.

“Enda gave more than he took because the simplicity of his life taught us what is important, to love God by loving one another.

“This was what I learned every time I visited Enda at home and in hospital. His mother and father and his brothers, his aunts and uncles and his cousins, his grandparents and godparents all say that Enda was a channel of kindness that gave the family an exceptional charm and a remarkable beauty.”

Enda was the cherished son of Gary and Roisin Orr and a much-loved brother to Eóin, Chióstóir, and Ciarán. His grandparents are Frank and Mary-Jo Orr of Newtownstewart and Mary Teresa Murphy, along with the late Kieran Murphy of Lammy in Omagh.