Community urged to stay legal and safe this Halloween

Justice Minister Naomi Long has urged people to stay legal and safe if they are planning to use fireworks this Halloween.

It is an offence to buy or be in possession of fireworks without a licence and applications for the Halloween period must be submitted in good time to be processed. Applications must be received by the Department of Justice by October 21 2022.

Fireworks must be purchased from a retailer who has been registered by the Department of Justice. Fireworks bought from illegal sources may result in prosecution and the fireworks may not be safe.

Mrs Long said: “If you are planning to use fireworks this Halloween, please submit your application to the Department of Justice in good time.

“Many people enjoy fireworks but they can cause distress, in particular to vulnerable people and animals, so I urge anyone planning to use fireworks to be considerate.”

Low-noise fireworks are available. Making a simple change could help make Halloween more enjoyable for your neighbours and cause less distress to animals.

Mrs Long said: “Most events pass off without incident but I want to take this opportunity to ask people to act responsibly and to follow the firework safety code to avoid firework related injuries.”

Licence applications and a list of registered firework retailers licensed to sell fireworks are available from [ www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/fireworks ]( http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/fireworks )

Anyone who has information about the illegal sale and use of fireworks should contact the PSNI or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.