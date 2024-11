SEVERAL hundred people attending the funeral of Castlederg man Eoin Lynch heard how his tragic death following a road traffic collision last weekend was a double blow for the young people of the area after the killing of his friend, Conor Browne last year.

Requiem Mass for 29-year-old Mr Lynch, took place in St Patrick’s Church in the town on Thursday afternoon. He had died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision near Sion Mills in the early hours of the previous Sunday morning.

In his homily, Fr Paul Fraser, said the whole community wanted to reassure the friendship group of both men of their prayers.

Advertisement

Fr Fraser said no-one expected that Eoin’s journey through life would have brought them to the day of his funeral. He said everyone in the community was wrecked with sorrow and empathy for the Lynch family.

“For Eoin his journey was more a bus trip than anything else. It was a trip which he had accompanied so many people, taking them on a trip to the airport, on holiday or showing them the sights, or to and from school. Whatever the reason, the one true thing is that you would never forget your bus driver,” Fr Fraser said.

“He had that kind of effect on people. He had a gentle presence, not always quiet, but certainly always helpful, positive and smiling. Anyone who thinks of Eoin will automatically have a smile brought to their lips. He made the world brighter and the lives of everyone he met brighter.”