THE consultation period for a controversial piece of proposed health legislation has been extended by two weeks, meaning local people now have until next Monday (October 14), to have their say on it.

The Executive originally planned to stop formally gathering public opinion and recommendations on the Draft Public Health Bill for Northern Ireland on September 27.

However, to help maximise the number of responses – and also because the draft bill has sparked concerns and controversy, particularly around vaccinations – the consultation phase was extended by a fortnight.

The proposed law is an attempt to ensure that government has powers to deal not only with a future pandemic – but contamination from biological, chemical and radiological sources, and to bring Northern Ireland into line with the United Kingdom.

The controversy surrounding the Draft Public Health Bill mainly stems from references to vaccination policies.

While the bill does not mandate compulsory vaccination and states that regulations must provide for exemptions from the requirement to be vaccinated and include provisions about how a person who is entitled to an exemption is to evidence that entitlement, sections of the public are concerned that it could pave the way for more coercive measures in the future.

The current Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt has said he is concerned about the bill’s potential capacity to confer onto the state powers to force people to take vaccinations.

However, he has also claimed there is “deliberate misinformation” being spread about the legislation.

“I would encourage any individual, group, or organisation with a view on the consultation to submit a response ahead of the new closing date of October 14. This is your opportunity to help shape this important legislation.

“There has been significant public interest in the consultation. As we seek to replace outdated legislation, it is important that we consider all options. I am not in favour of mandatory vaccination even in limited and tightly prescribed circumstances. Nevertheless, it is right that we have a public conversation about all potential options in the public consultation, as we decide what should be in the final bill to protect us all.

“Unfortunately, there has been some misunderstanding about the planned new bill.

“Any draft legislation emerging from the consultation must go through the Northern Ireland Assembly’s normal scrutiny processes, including a detailed review by the Health Committee and an Assembly debate followed by votes of the full Assembly.

“It is important we have vigorous debate on the proposed legislation, which is why I welcome the strong interest in the consultation.

“I am determined that the planned Bill will strike the correct balance between the state’s responsibility to protect the public’s health, our collective responsibility to protect each other, and the autonomy, rights and dignity of individuals. “The public consultation process and the subsequent Assembly scrutiny processes will help us achieve that balance.”

We took to the streets of Omagh to ask people whether they believe that the government should, in exceptional circumstances concerning the protection of public safety, reserve the authority to force private citizens to take a vaccination, or any other kind of substance.

l For those who wish to engage with the consultation, the documents can be found on the Department of Health website (www.health-ni.gov.uk).