A HEROIN addict with 45 previous convictions has been handed a three month prison sentence suspended for two years for theft and attempted theft.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Emmet McKillion (42) of Coagh Crescent, Cookstown pleaded guilty to the charges before him.

The court heard that on July 4, McKillion entered a Home Bargains shop and stole chewing gum, a can of Coke, a bottle of water and a bag of crisps to the value of £3.14.

The following day McKillion entered the shop again and attempted to steal milk, pancakes, teabags and a newspaper to the value of £4.83.

Staff had monitored CCTV footage and having recognised McKillion from the previous day.

They intervened and the police were called.

The court heard that McKillion told the staff members that he had no money but that he would wait for the police to arrive.

However, he then left the shop empty-handed a short time later.

Police identified McKillion on CCTV and visited his address where he was subsequently arrested.

The court also heard that McKillion had served time in custody for previous offences.

A defence solicitor told the court that McKillion is a heroin addict who is undergoing treatment, and that he wishes to plead guilty as he had ‘little money’ at the time of the offences.

Deputy District Judge Paul Copeland noted that 22 of McKillion’s 45 previous convictions were related to theft.

Judge Copeland said, “You are a regular abuser of illicit drugs and funds are limited.

“Whilst the value of the items you have stolen might not seem like much, it’s of consequence to the people who produce them as well as the shop and staff in question who are out working for a living.

“Given your history, I’m of a mind to send you back to jail. However, I will impose a suspended sentence.”

McKillion was handed a three month suspended sentence for two years, fined £500 and told to repay the value of the items he had stolen.

Judge Copeland further commented, “If you have money for drugs, you have money for fines.”