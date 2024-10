A COOKSTOWN man has pleaded guilty to killing his mother over two years ago at their home.

Barry Noone (47) of Daleside Road in London had previously denied murdering his mother Una Noone.

However, at Belfast Crowncourt on Thursday (October 3) he pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter he pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Advertisement

Mrs Noone was found dead at the house in Rathkeen Avenue, Cookstown, County Tyrone in June 2022.

A prosecution barrister said the Public Prosecution Service was content to accept the plea of manslaughter.

Mr Noone was remanded back into custody to allow a pre-sentence report to be compiled.

He is due back in court on December 6.