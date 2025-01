A LONG-TERM Coolnagard resident has welcomed the prospect of another 21 social housing units being built in the area, stating that ‘people need somewhere to live.’

Joe Lindsay was one of many to recently receive a letter regarding the proposed development, which remains the subject of a live planning application.

Sent by Choice Housing Ireland Ltd’s Development Team, the letter read, “I write to inform you that Choice Housing Ireland Ltd propose to enter into a contract with a developer (Newpark Developments) to provide 21 units of housing at (Coolnagard Glen, Omagh).”

However, in a statement to this newspaper, Choice Housing revealed more.

“Choice has written to residents in the area to inform them that Phase Two of the development at Coolnagard Glen will commence in the coming months,” a spokesperson said.

They added that they hope that work will begin as early as March.

To date, Choice Housing has invested around £8million in the project, which consists of six three-bedroom houses, 13 two-bedroom houses, one four-bedroom wheelchair bungalow and one three-bedroom wheelchair bungalow. Altogether the Coolnagard Glen houses should cater for 80 people.

When asked how current residents have responded to the news, Mr Lindsay said the local community association has received ‘no formal objections’.

“As far as I know, the people of Coolnagard Village are content with the plans,” he said. “The community association holds no official position with regards to social housing, nor has it received any official objections.

“Personally, I see nothing wrong with it. People need somewhere to live, why not let it be Coolnagard?”

The proposed development has also been welcomed by Fermanagh and Omagh District councillor Barry McElduff.

“Housing is a massive issue in the county town right now,” he said. “There is a huge need and demand, which is reflected in the number of points a prospective tenant requires to secure a house.

“There are a lot of people seeking security of tenure and every additional house helps. It is for that reason that I support this project,” he said.

The Housing Executive also welcomed the 21 house scheme, which would go some way to helping them provide the additional 287 social homes they estimate will be needed locally between 2023 and 2028.