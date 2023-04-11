Council calls for more support for gambling addicts in Tyrone

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council (FODC) has lamented the ‘total absence’ of statutory support services for local gambling addicts and their families.

At its final monthly meeting before next month’s local government elections, councilors said they have been left feeling ‘helpless’ when confronted by those seeking help for the destructive impacts of gambling addiction.

FODC is now requesting that statutory provisions are put in place to support people struggling with gambling addiction within the bounds of the Western Trust.

During the discussion, it was revealed that gambling addiction, which was described as a ‘mental health disorder that is widespread, painful and destructive’, did not fall within the Western Trust’s definition of secondary mental health services.

This means that unless gambling addiction is coupled with substance abuse or a mental health disorder, the Western Health and Social Care Trust cannot provide support for addicts and their families.

Omagh GP and councillor, Dr Josephine Deehan, proposed asking the Trust to establish standalone provisions to support gambling addiction.

“Problem gambling is very widespread and there have been a number of high profile sporting figures who have generously shared their own journeys with gambling addiction,” she said.

“Those journeys are very painful, not only for those afflicted but also for their families,” she said.

“I believe that gambling addiction is such a difficult condition that it merits having statutory provision within the Western Trust,” Cllr Deehan added.

Council chair, Barry McElduff also proposed that FODC write to the Public Health Agency to find out what voluntary sector organisations exist locally to support gambling addicts.

Citing an encounter with a family on the verge of ‘disintegration’ due to gambling addiction, Mr McElduff said that councilors – and the public – need to know what support is available for addicts and their families.

“These people came to me in search of support and I need to get back to them,” he said.

“The current situation is not good enough.

“I know of a family at their wit’s end, and I am not sure where to get support,” he told the chamber. “Can you imagine people beyond us, who are less connected than us, how would they get through the system?”

FODC resolved to seek more information from the Public Health Agency regarding the voluntary sector organisation to which local people can turn. A request was also sent to the Western Trust to consider establishing dedicated statutory support services.

Gamcare is one organisation who are there to help if you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction. Contact them on 0808 8020 133 or https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.