Council chairman on fact-finding tour of Fermanagh area

THE current chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, has undertaken the first of, what he hopes, will be regular tours of the seven district electoral areas.

Well-known for his knowledge and affinity with his native county of Tyrone, the Carrickmore Sinn Fein politician has embarked on the task, in part, to become more knowledgeable about the issues affecting rural Fermanagh.

The first of his visits recently took him to Erne East, during the recent spell of good weather. While the sun blazed down on one of the hottest days of the year, he visited community sporting and business projects of Brookeborough, Maguiresbridge, Roslea, Lisnaskea.

“Erne East has major areas of rural social deprivation and isolation, so it’s great to see a whole range of projects to address that,” he said.

“The range of facilities and projects which are being development are amazing, and it gave me great pride as the current Council chair to visit them and see the work which is being done.

“There were a good number of community groups in the Castle Park Centre in Lisnaskea, where there was important feedback given on funding opportunities and the ways in which they can develop,” he said.

“I also visited the outstanding Mens’ Shed, which is a great space for crafts and providing a safe space for men to interact and socialise, and the Oak Healthy Living Centre, which is also a very worthwhile project.”

Cllr McElduff further met with members of Magherafeely Community Association, and canoed on the River Finn and Ulster Canal near Newtownbutler.

This week, he will visit Erne North, starting in Clabby and later, attending engagements in Ederney.

“It is really important for me as chairman to meet and hear from people directly about their pride and joy initiatives,” he added.

“These visits also help to raise awareness of what the council does, and I am encouraging people to engage with our officials on accessing services and funding.

“This is one of my initiatives as chair. While I know the district electoral areas in the Omagh area well, I have less experience of rural Fermanagh, and it’s my intention to use this month of August to interact productively with community and other groups.”