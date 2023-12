A NEW 3G pitch for the Omagh area, capable of hosting gaelic football, rugby and soccer facilities may be in the pipeline… if the council can find a location for it.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is currently planning to construct a 3G synthetic pitch aimed at catering for the three sports.

Pitches like this usually cost in the region of £500,000, but the provision of dressing-rooms and other amenities could push the cost to upwards of £1 million, if the plans proceed.

Advertisement

However, it’s the project’s location, rather than its financial implications, that is proving to be a pivotal point of contention.

The council, initially, earmarked Omagh Leisure Complex as the prime site. Yet, this proposal encountered has a roadblock due to concerns about potentially-compromising the existing athletics track.

John Boyle, director of community and wellbeing, shed light on the complexities of the site selection at the December meeting of the council’s regeneration and community committee.

“We have considered numerous locations, and the best site which came out of the appraisal process was Omagh Leisure Complex.

“However, the current 3G pitch is not large enough for gaelic or rugby, and, to increase it, would encrouch onto the running track.

“We’ve had discussions with Omagh Harriers, and they would not be keen to see the track there reduced in size, or removed completely.”

Alison McCullagh, the council chief executive, emphasised the importance of prioritising optimal locations, irrespective of their proximity to Omagh.

Advertisement

Cllr Barry McElduff spoke of the perceived neglect of GAA facilities in the Omagh town area.

“There is a feeling within the GAA community that their pitches are hidden; there are too few of them and we are dealing with a legacy of under-provision,” he said.

Drumquin-based councillor, Anne Marie Donnelly urged the council to explore opportunities beyond Omagh’s confines.

She stated, “There are options in outlying areas which could be considered.

“Maybe it’s a case of thinking outside the box.”