THE proposed inquiry into plans to mine for gold in the Sperrins is ‘likely’ to face a further delay after a ‘procedural error’, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council heard.

The announcement was made at the monthly meeting of the local authority on Monday.

Council chief executive Allison McCullagh read out correspondence from the Water Appeals Commission in relation to the Dalradian Public Inquiry. At present, the public inquiry has been paused due to ‘procedural errors’ made by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs while processing two separate licences.

“This correspondence (from the Water Appeals commission) is setting out a further procedural error which is likely to result in a further delay to the process and no update has yet been provided in regards to the timescale,” the chief executive said.

Cllr Pádraigín Kelly noted the correspondence but said that ‘everyone needs to have their ducks in order’ to move the inquiry forward, adding that it is ‘very important’ for the people of mid-Tyrone. Cllr Stephen Donnelly seconded.

The gold mining project has been a topic of heated debate within the community for many years. Proponents argue that the mining operation could bring economic benefits and job opportunities to the region, while opponents have raised environmental concerns and potential health risks.