Cuts to animal welfare budget ‘may increase cruelty’

THERE are ‘deep concerns’ that huge cuts to councils’ budgets for animal welfare issues may mean an increase in animal abuse and puppy farming.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA), which has funded the North’s 11 councils to the sum of £1.25million annually to tackle animal welfare issues, including neglect, cruelty and puppy farming, is to be axed.

DAERA said it has been forced to make these cuts due to a decrease in their budget overall.

Advertisement

This will mean that council budgets will be slashed to zero in funding for animal welfare.

Omagh councillor Stephen Donnelly said he had ‘deep concerns’ that these budget cuts could mean an increase in cases of animal cruelty and a rise in illegal dog breeding.

The Alliance Party councilor said, “This decision represents a slap in the face to the many people across West Tyrone who demand that animal welfare is taken far more seriously than it is at present.”

Cllr Donnelly added, “This is once again a demonstration of the disastrous consequences that follow from Stormont not functioning, and reinforces the importance of Alliance’s ambition to see our institutions reestablished on a reformed and sustainable basis, with cooperation encouraged over the politics of veto.”

Secretary of Grovehill Animal Shelter in Omagh, Janice Blakley, said the cuts to the animal welfare budget ‘beggared belief’.

“What do these cuts signal to people who abuse animals? They signal that they can do so and not be punished or even investigated,” she said.

A DAERA spokesperson said, “The department continues to prioritise animal welfare and is committed to discharging its own statutory obligations, under the Welfare of Animals Act.

Advertisement

“This includes ensuring that it has sufficient resource to fund and operate the farmed animal welfare enforcement service, which remains a core function of the Department.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC), have said that they will continue to “assess” the full implication of the cuts.

A FODC spokesperson said, “At the Council meeting held on September 5, 2023, Members noted with concern the correspondence from the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, advising that the department is unable to provide funding in the current financial year for the Animal Welfare Service.

“The council, together with other local authorities, is now assessing the full implications of this decision and what impact it might have for service delivery.”