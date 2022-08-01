Death of popular Omagh man following road traffic collision

By Alan Rodgers

A POPULAR Omagh man who was seriously injured in a road traffic collision close to Sion Mills last week has died.

Kevin McCrory from Sperrin Park in the town passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast yesterday (Sunday) from injuries sustained in the collision. He had been airlifted by the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance from the scene, but passed away surrounded by his family.

He is pictured with his wife Ann as part of the Ulster Herald’s Lockdown Portraits initiative in 2020.

Mr McCrory, who was aged in his late seventies, had worked for many years as a breadman in Omagh and surrounding areas. In more recent years, he had become well-known and popular as a driver for Glendale Limousines.

In an online tribute, the company said it was saddened by the passing of Mr McCrory.

“Kevin was part of the Glendale family as one of our past drivers and he will be sorely missed by everyone,” they said.

His death came on the same day as that of a teenager following a road traffic collision on the Barony Road between Omagh and Cookstown.

Omagh Town Sinn Fein councillor, Barry McElduff, said that over the years had had enjoyed many conversations with Mr McCrory.

“Kevin always spoke fondly about his working life and how much he enjoyed meeting people while doing his deliveries, especially in the countryside,” Mr McElduff said.

“He was always sociable and jovial, and our conversations invariably mentioned characters and people whom we both knew. Kevin was someone who loved his work. Kevin will be sadly missed by all who knew him and I offer both my own and the community’s sympathy to the McCrory family..”