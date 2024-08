ONE of the most popular country music stars of the past 60 years has died.

Derrick Mehaffey from Fintona passed away earlier today, aged 78.

Mr Mehaffey first came to prominence in the 1960s when he fronted Derrick an the Sounds. At the time, they were one of the most popular and successful bands in Ireland, packing ballrooms throughout the country and touring Canada and Germany.

They also made numerous TV appearances in the 1970s and 1980s.

In 1999, he was named Male Vocalist of the Year at the European Country Music Awards. He was later invited by legendary Nashville record producer, Mike Headrick, to attend the Chattanoogs Pedal Steel Guitar Festival. This move led to him playing regularly in the United States for a number of years.

Mr Mehaffey remained a popular performer for many years, also organising and participating in a range of charity fundraising concerts and other events.

He was also a popular member of the Fintona community and is survived by his wife, Shirley, brother-in-law, Ralph and Bernie Lyons anf his niece, Victoria.