A LIFFORD native who became well-known for selling copies of ‘Ireland’s Big Issue’ in towns across the border counties has died.

Noel McAuley, formerly of Glencush in Lifford, Co Donegal, but residing at St Ann’s Terrace in Sligo, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 23.

For almost 20 years, Mr McAuley made the regular commute from his home in Sligo to the Diamond in Enniskillen to sell copies of ‘Ireland’s Big Issue’ magazine.

Advertisement

Launched in 1991, ‘The Big Issue’ is sold throughout Ireland and the UK by a large number of people, many of whom are homeless, with the proceeds raised helping the socially excluded re-integrate into society.

Mr McAuley was born in Lifford in Donegal in 1946 and he was the third youngest of 11 children, where he grew up on a farm in the countryside.

Aged just five years old, Mr McAuley lost his sight. He relocated to Belfast where he attended a school for visually-impaired people, until he was 16.

Mr McAuley worked in a number of different occupations in Cork, Donegal and Sligo, before applying for a job at the switch-board at ‘Ireland’s Big Issue’ office in Sligo.

While waiting for his interview for the job, Mr McAuley sold the magazine on the streets in various counties, including Enniskillen.

He continued to do so until his death.

Mr McAuley also had a passion and keen interest in sport. He represented Ireland in the Special Olympics, finishing in second place in the 800 metres and winning a bronze medal in the long jump.

Advertisement

After his funeral service at Clonleigh Church of Ireland (St Lugadius) in Lifford on Saturday afternoon, his remains were interred in the adjoining cemetery.