A MAJOR development of the Loughmacrory Water Treatment Works, a £10 million project intended to enhance water supply for local communities, is facing delays due to unresolved planning and land acquisition issues.

The scheme aims to install a new large-capacity water tank at the Loughmacrory Hill Service Reservoir to address the limitations of the current infrastructure, which is deemed to be ‘too small to meet customer requirements at all times and is particularly stressed during times of high demand’.

The reservoir currently supplies drinking water for Loughmacrory, Carrickmore, Beragh, Sixmilecross, Creggan and the surrounding rural areas.

Northern Ireland Water (NIW) has encountered significant challenges with acquiring land and securing planning approvals necessary for the project’s progression.

In a letter to Fermanagh and Omagh Council, Stephanie McCullagh, director of Customer and Operations at NIW, confirmed that these issues will prevent the start of construction within the current Price Control Period (2021-2026). She noted the unpredictability of the land acquisition process and urged the council to support NIW through the planning phase.

Ms McCullagh added that Loughmacrory has been identified as one of three areas of highest need where storage resilience is less than the average across the country.

Additionally, a £5 million project to upgrade the water pumping station at the site is scheduled for completion within the current control period.

The chief executive of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Alison McCullagh, urged NI Water to engage with the council in the planning process.

Her comments were echoed by Loughmacrory Sinn Féin councillor, Padraigin Kelly, who said the facility represented an important priority for the village.