The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has been heavily criticised for its refusal to publicly explain the recent removal of Palestinian flags from areas across Strabane.

Flags showing solidarity with the people of Gaza during the ongoing conflict have adorned lamp posts in Strabane town centre, at the Tinnies – where a banner in support of Palestine was erected – and in Ballycolman. Just over a week ago though, the flags disappeared overnight, leaving residents both bewildered and angered at the move.

Independent Cllr Raymond Barr was contacted by residents and has hit out at DfI for their lack of public response, particularly since a swath of Israeli and loyalist flags in areas along the periphery of Strabane were not taken down.

He fumed, “I received numerous complaints about the removal of flags, banners and other items by the Department for Infrastructure which had been erected in the town to show solidarity with victims of the genocide currently being perpetrated against the Palestinian people. This operation by DfI has been seen by many in the town as ‘selective’ and has caused much anger among residents.

“I contacted DfI, receiving two communications on the matter, one via a phone call and the other via email,” Cllr Barr continued. “The department has admitted in their communications to me an ‘over zealousness’ on their part and that items were removed in error and that they could be collected by the owners at the DfI depot in Strabane. Only some of the items were salvageable and have since been collected.”

Whilst Cllr Barr welcomed the return of items, he is concerned over the lack of transparency within the Department.

He continued, “I was also assured in my communications with the Department they would be forthcoming in offering a public explanation to assure the public their removal of the items was a mistake but I am mystified as to why those assurances have not yet been given. DfI has a responsibility to its employees who, although they played no part in this avoidable event, have concerns over a public backlash and a duty to the public to explain the reasons for this error in judgement.”

Also voicing his concerns this week was West Tyrone MLA Maoliosa McHugh who commented, “I would firstly state that Sinn Féin is opposed to the flying of flags from lampposts as a means of marking out territory. They also soon become tattered and represent an eyesore. However, the removal of materials in solidarity with plight of the Palestine people from the Tinnies and political flags of a republican nature in Strabane last week by the DfI represented a concerning departure and indeed double standards given that no such action has been taken to remove the proliferation of loyalist and Israeli flags in towns and villages elsewhere in the district.

“I welcome the response I received back from DFI today stating that “the flags were removed in error” and since have been returned to their owners.”

Despite repeatedly seeking an explanation from DfI, at the time of going to press, no-one was available for comment.