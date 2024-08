A RURAL farming project is looking for leaders to open a new group aimed at tackling rural isolation in the Derg.

The Plough On project which was established in 2002, provides a range of services for farmers and families across the North including a support line. They also provide face to face support through its mentoring programme, help with sourcing information and advice about a wide range of issues.

The project has received funding thanks to the continued support from the National Lottery Community Fund and plan to open a new group in Glenderg.

Advertisement

Mervin Smyth, the leader of the Plough On group in Newtownstewart, said that the cross-community project is good for both ‘physical and mental health’.

“I find that the Plough On group really helps older people come back out after Covid. Although it’s been a year or two since Covid ended, older people are still a bit reluctant to come out of their houses.”

“But I would highly encourage people to get involved in the Glenderg group as it gets people, especially men who live out by themselves, to get back in to the community and socialise with like-minded folks. Even with our group we would meet up and do the odd trip, like the Clogher Show, and we talk about local stuff – everyone goes home learning something new,” said Mervin.

“Aside from the social benefits, I feel that getting out and chatting to people has a big physical and mental benefit in combating loneliness in Rural areas,” he added.

Shannon McCullagh, Co-ordinator of Plough On, said, “I am delighted to announce that Rural Support will be launching five new Plough On Groups across the North and for this we need Group leaders to oversee and support the groups at each location.

“Becoming a Plough On Group Leader is a great way to give something back to your local community and support our older farmers who have now ‘slowed down’ in farming, but still want to enjoy life with like-minded individuals who enjoy farming based excursions and trips.”

Shannon added, “It’s a fantastic opportunity for someone who can spare 4-5 hours per month and has an interest in farming, rural life or health and wellbeing.”