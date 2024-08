A CASTLEDERG man who admitted pouring a mixture of acid and detergent into the petrol tank of his ex-partner’s car has had his sentencing deferred until he pays her £500 in compensation.

Gordon Elliott (57), of Alexander Park, pleaded guilty to a single charge of criminal damage, aggravated by the domestic circumstances, at Strabane Magistrates Court last Thursday.

When he was questioned by police over the incident, Elliott claimed that he did it to stop his ex-partner from driving home ‘after drinking’.

But Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told the court that the defendant was ‘not some hero’ who tried to save his ex-partner.

“You were simply vindictive and selfish and wanted to hurt them as much as possible,” the judge observed.

Mr O’Hare indicated he would be deferring sentencing in the case until £500 compensation was paid.

The judge also indicated that he was unhappy at the lack of remorse that Elliott had shown, stating, “I am entirely unhappy at the lack of seriousness and remorse you have shown during this episode.”

A representative from the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), had earlier told the court that, on the night of April 19, Elliott was identified on CCTV pouring liquid into his ex-partner’s fuel tank outside a bar near the town centre.

Elliott was seen exiting his vehicle and breaking the fuel cap off his ex-partner’s car, before going to his boot and retrieving a liquid before pouring it into the fuel tank.

The next day, she tried to drive it home but the vehicle broke down.

The damaged Renault Laguna was worth between £3,000 to £4,000, the court heard. Elliott’s ex-partner is seeking £500 compensation to reimburse her for the tow truck and call-out fees.

When a mechanic examined the car he discovered that a mixture of acid and detergent had been poured into the fuel tank.

Elliott was arrested and, during interview, initially said it was not him who poured the liquid into the tank.

Later, the defendant admitted it was him and said he did it to stop his ex-partner from driving home ‘after drinking’.

Elliott is now due to be sentenced before a Magistrates Court at which Judge O’Hare will be presiding over next month.