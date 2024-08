TRIBUTES have poured in for Derrick Mehaffey, the local musician whose career spanned over six decades and earned him a place among the top talents in the Irish country music scenes.

In 1969, well-known Omagh musician, Damien Given, was studying at university when a call from Derrick Mehaffey changed the course of his life, and marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship.

“Derrick asked me to join the Sounds and replace a couple of musicians who had left the band. Initially, I was concerned about leaving university, but he said they’d be touring Canada and I decided that was for me,” Mr Given said.

“He was a true gentleman who was really well known throughout Ireland but still remained the same person throughout his success.”

Mr Given says the singer’s stage presence, striking looks, and versatile musical talent were key to his enduring appeal.

“Derrick had a wonderful baritone voice. He could sing any genre, and indeed he did with rock, gospel, pop, and country,” Mr Given added.

“As a performer, he was one of the 100-percenters. You really could depend on him, and he was always very easy to work with. He never took the glory for himself, but always passed it on to those who were working alongside him.”

Willie Carty, who managed The Conquerors and later worked closely with Derrick Mehaffey in the 1980s, echoed these sentiments, describing him as “one of the real nice guys” in the music industry.

“Derrick was a gentleman, a real friend, and someone who never changed,” Mr Carty said. “His voice was lovely, melodic, and he kept himself in good shape.

“He ticked all the boxes for success in music.”

Mr Mehaffey’s influence extended beyond Ireland, as he also found success in Canada and several Scandinavian countries.

His death has left a void in the Irish music scene, but his contributions, particularly during the showband era, will not be forgotten.

“It was a real shock to the system when we heard of his passing,” Mr Carty added.

“Even though he hadn’t been gigging in recent years, Derrick will long be remembered as someone who made a vital contribution to the Irish music industry.”