THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has announced that much-needed improvements will be soon be conducted to a popular path on the Quarry Road, Carrickmore.

Working along with a local mining company, DfI will carry out remedial work to the walkway next month, which will include the scraping and cleaning of it, as well as the cutting of overhanging trees.

Speaking with the UlsterHerald, a DfI spokesperson said the area is inspected every three months, and that the next wave of work to be performed on it is now scheduled for mid-August.

Local Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has said he is pleased with the announcement.

“I welcome the commitment from DfI Roads and Northstone to carry out remedial work on the Quarry Road footpath in Carrickmore.

“This path is used by hundreds of walkers and runners each day as part of a loop of the town and to access the An Charraig Mhór Naomh Colmcille CLG pavilion.

“The path has become overgrown and in need of maintenance and I’ve been contacted by users who said that the moss and leaves makes the path slippery and on some sections they are forced to step onto the busy road.

“I have raised these concerns with DfI Roads and I welcome the commitment by Northstone to carry out high level cutting of the trees which overhang the path. This will be complimented by DfI who will scrape the path to remove any growth and debris.

Mr McAleer concluded, “The tree cutting may require the temporary closure of one of the lanes of Quarry Road to accommodate the plant and I encourage all path users to tread carefully until the work is complete in the next few weeks”.