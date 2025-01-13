Dog attack sparks debate on new husky shelter plans

A VOLUNTEER at a husky rescue premises in Tyrone was seriously injured in a dog attack last November, prompting questions about safety at the Ballygawley-based facility.

Emergency services, including the PSNI, air ambulance and the council’s dog warden, struggled to restrain the dog, which delayed treatment for the injured volunteer.

The incident came to light during discussions at Mid Ulster Council in relation to a planning application for a dog-rehoming facility lodged by Tyrone Husky Rescue.

Advertisement

The planning application was lodged by CD Consulting, Enniskillen, on behalf of the non-profit organisation based in Ballygawley.

The application, which came with a recommendation for approval, was discussed at length at last Tuesday’s Planning Committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

It seeks to convert a stable block and retain portal frame buildings to re-home up to 20 huskies.

However, the application has drawn four objections from residents and farmers, citing distress caused by barking and disruption to livestock, alongside nine letters of support.

One of the objectors was given an opportunity to air her views at last week’s Planning Committee meeting.

She stated, “There have been two incidents in relation to the dogs. One where a horse rider was passing the location. The horse was startled by a dog jumping at the boundary, and the rider was thrown off.

“And another was where a sheep in a nearby field was so disorientated from the barking it attempted to flee, got onto the road, and was injured and died from its injuries.

Advertisement

“On November 1, a male was attacked by and bitten by a dog at the rescue.

“Ambulance personnel, six PSNI officers, a Mid Ulster dog warden and other numerous personnel attended the scene, and the casualty could not be treated for a significant period of time, as the dog was loose in the paddock area and could not be restrained or captured.

“The injured party was also in the kennel and they couldn’t be treated either.

“How many previous incidents or near misses have gone unreported?” asked the objector.

Noise

Councillors at the Planning Committee meeting debated the proposal, which came with a recommendation for approval, provided noise insulation, dog capacity limits, and restricted outdoor times were enforced.

Cllr Seán McPeake (Sinn Féin) questioned granting approval before mitigation measures were in place, while Cllr Christine McFlynn (SDLP) highlighted the challenges of managing large, noisy huskies, noting a nearby case where one escaped and caused disruption.

Cllr Clement Cuthbertson (DUP) supported the application, arguing that a controlled rural setting was preferable to urban environments for housing multiple dogs.

Cllr Gavin Bell (Sinn Féin) proposed a site meeting to assess potential noise and safety issues. “Huskies are like a half wolf, and when they’re contained like that they get frustrated and they do a lot of howling, and I can only imagine what that would be like for neighbours living close by, in the dead of night or early in the morning,” he said.

“The shelters seem to be open, and I don’t know how the sound could be contained within that setup. I would propose a site meeting.”

The committee ultimately voted in favour of a site meeting, deferring any decision.

Councillors stressed the need to balance the charity’s work rehoming huskies with the safety and wellbeing of the local community and livestock.

Tyrone Husky Rescue, established in 2017, has operated at its current site since 2022 without planning permission.

The applicant’s agent argued the facility meets a critical need for husky rehoming, with supporting letters praising the charity’s positive impact.