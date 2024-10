A BERAGH man was pulled out of his car by an off-duty police ofiicer after a collision, a court has heard.

At Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Nathan Wilson (28), of Laragh View, was convicted of drink driving.

The court heard that, just before 7am on June 19, an off-duty police officer came across a single vehicle collision on the Drumlegagh Road South. The officer got out and helped the driver out of the crashed car and waited with the man until the emergency services arrived. Uniformed police attended the scene and subjected the driver, identified as Wilson, to a roadside breathalyser test, which he failed.

In custody Wilson then provided an evidential sample of 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, 28 over the limit.

Defence counsel Joe McCann told the court the defendant had no intention to drink the night before but thought he was okay to drive that morning.

District Judge Ted Magill said it “goes to show that you can’t get behind the wheel after taking any drink”.

Judge Magill banned Wilson from driving for 12 months and fined him £250.