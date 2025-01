A DONEGAL man has contested a charge of unlawfully using a warning beacon on his vehicle, claiming the light in question was pink rather than blue.

Aaron Gibson (26), of William Street, Raphoe, appeared at Strabane Magistrates Court on Friday in relation to alleged traffic offences on Railway Street, Strabane, on June 8.

Gibson’s defence solicitor indicated a guilty plea to a no-insurance charge, while a related charge of failing to produce insurance could be withdrawn.

However, the ‘Unlawful Use of Warning Beacon’ charge sparked disagreement. Prosecutors claimed police observed a blue light resembling an emergency services beacon being used on Gibson’s car. The defence argued that Gibson maintained the light was pink, disputing the allegation.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case for review on January 24.