A STRABANE man whose driving presented a ‘clear danger to the community’ after he sped away from a police patrol has received a suspended jail term.

James Mitchell (43), from Newtown Street, Strabane, was sentenced at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday. He was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and not having car insurance on March 31, 2023.

The court heard that Mitchell, who has 36 previous convictions, is currently serving a 40-month jail sentence in the Republic. A prosecutor told the court that, on March 31 last year, a police patrol in Sion Mills spotted a Volkswagen Passat with a southern registration plate in Albert Place.

The officers recognised the driver, who was disqualified from driving at Strabane Magistrates Court on September 22, 2022. The police then signalled for the car to stop on the Bellspark Road. However, when Mitchell spotted the police, he drove off. Officers noted that the defendant started driving dangerously, overtaking other road users in blind corners and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Mitchell was recorded driving 60mph in a 30mph zone, passing pedestrians and schools, the court heard.

Police decided not to pursue due to the high number of pedestrians and road users within the heavy residential area.

Defence solicitor John Fahy told the court that Mitchell’s previous criminal record ‘speaks for itself’.

He added that the defendant’s driving was a ‘clear danger to the community’ and that Mitchell accepted the nature of his driving.

District Judge Alana McSorley handed Mitchell a custodial sentence of six months, but suspended it for three years, alongside imposing a driving disqualification of three years and a fine of £100.