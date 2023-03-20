Dromore entrepreneur helps keep local bike racing going

DROMORE man Derek Keys, owner of Euro Auctions, has become one of several big donors to help avert the cancellation of many of the North’s major motor races in 2023.

In recent weeks, a wave of financial aid has surged to help prevent the cancellation of races including the Cookstown 100 and the North West 200. Among those to provide the funds necessary to cover insurance and keep the world of road racing afloat was Derek Keys.

Commenting on his decision to front some of the necessary money, Mr Keys said, “March 2023 represents the 25th anniversary of Euro Auctions and helping the North West 200 gives us the ideal chance to thank all of those people who have supported us over that 25-year journey.”

Advertisement

The International North West 200 is Ireland’s largest outdoor sporting event. Originating in 1929, at a time when purpose-built racing circuits did not exist, over the past 90 years the world famous North West 200 Motorcycle Road Race has continued to develop and gone on to produce many decades worth of iconic Northern Ireland racing heritage.

The event is hosted within the coastal towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine, in Northern Ireland.

Continuing, Mr Keys said, “The event sees over 195,000 people visit the region and many businesses, both large and small, depend upon events like this to bring trade and prosperity into the North West area. This event is part of our region’s heritage and I am delighted that with a little help from Euro Auctions, the event can now proceed this year.”

Thanking Mr Keys, Mervyn Whyte, event director of the North West 200, said, “We are very grateful to Derek Keys and Euro Auctions for this very generous support.”