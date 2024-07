THE bunting has been happily hung, pubs proudly painted and flowers patiently planted as the quaint village of Dromore, who once lay eagerly awaiting, will be swept up in the commotion and celebration that is the Ulster Fleadh 2024.

A paradisiacal realm where enchanting traditional music infiltrates ears as far as Drumlish, Tummery even, the Fleadh is a place where folk joyously resign their trotters to the beat of the bódhran, jigging heartily on the streets till dark, and where the craic couldn’t be capped, not for love nor money.

The Ulster Fleadh is a place for everybody.

And, this Sunday, the ribbon will be cut on the third consecutive Ulster Fleadh in Dromore with an opening Gala concert featuring The Knockmore Céilí Band in St Patrick’s Hall at 7.30pm.

Supported by Síle, this Fleadh-launching performance from The Knockmore Céilí Band will set the tone for the remainder of the week with a one-off reunion concert.

The Fermanagh-based band tasted success at the All-Ireland Fleadh in August 2014, when they clinched the title of ‘All-Ireland Senior Ceili Band’ winners.

Now, 10 years later, the outfit led by Maggie Maguire from Boho, have assembled once-more tasked with opening proceedings.

Earlier that day, Copperplate Céilí band will fill the iconic walls of St Patrick’s Hall, as dancers partake in a sets céilí, with all proceeds going towards Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

And, let’s not forget the youth free session in one of Dromore’s five watering holes – The Central Bar – at 5pm.

This Sunday is sure to whet the appetite of even the most seasoned musician, and if the previous two years are anything to go by, then Dromore will once again host a successful and spirited Ulster Fleadh for all to enjoy.