Two drop-in centres will open in Tyrone today for people impacted by Storm Eowyn.

The support centres will be in operation at Cookstown Leisure Centre and Dungannon Leisure Centre from 9am to 4pm.

The facilities have been made available by Mid Ulster District Council to offer support to families hit by the storm on Friday.

Advertisement

The council will also operate a drop-in centre at Greenvale Leisure Centre in Magherafelt.

A council spokesperson said: “The facilities will enable residents who have been impacted by power cuts to come along to get a hot drink, take a shower, or charge your device.

“Members of NIE Networks will be available at Dungannon Leisure Centre.

“We would ask that you share this information with friends, family and neighbours who do not have internet access.

“Please continue to exercise caution when travelling while Met Office weather warnings remain in place,” the spokesperson added.