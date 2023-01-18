Drugs find in Omagh

THE PSNI recovered approximately £4,000 worth of drugs in the Omagh area on Saturday afternoon.
During the search, Class A and B drugs were located. This included Methamphetamine, Cocaine and a variety of Cannabis products.
A man in his 30s was arrested, interviewed and later released on bail pending further enquiries.
If you have any information regarding potential drug supply in your neighbourhood, you can let police know anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
