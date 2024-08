MOURNERS gathered at St Patrick’s Chapel in Drumquin on Wednesday morning for the Requiem Mass of Joseph Skelton, who passed away at the weekend.

The Chief Celebrant, Fr Thomas Canning, said Mr Skelton would be remembered as a man with an unwavering work ethic who “always remained proactive.”

In his homily, Fr Canning spoke war of Mr Skelton’s dedication to his work and his family, saying, “Joseph will always be remembered as a man who loved to be at work in some shape or form. His work ethic was something that was so instilled within him, and when it came to work of any kind, he would be reluctant to reject it.”

He recalled how Mr Skelton’s working life began in his youth at Pat O’Kane’s shop and farm in Drumquin before he moved to England to work as a lorry driver.

In 1972, Mr Skelton returned home and took up a position at Gormley’s shop in Drumquin, where he worked until his retirement in 2000.

Even after retiring, he remained active, always finding ways to keep busy.

Fr Canning also noted, “Joe was a lifelong pioneer, which is a big commitment in itself.”

The service also touched on Mr Skelton’s deep faith, which provided him with comfort during his illness. “With prayer and family around him, this made Joe the happy man he was, and his faith was a great source of comfort throughout his illness,2 Fr Canning said.

In 1972, Mr Skelton married Josie, who sadly passed away in 2006.

Tributes from the community poured in following Mr Skelton’s passing.

A spokesperson from Gormley’s shop in Drumquin fondly remembered him, saying, “Joe was a great work mate, great craic, and more punctual than Roy Keane. The customers enjoyed his banter, and he was always ‘bright side out’ behind the counter. The good memories you left here behind the counter in this wee village will endure.”

Following Requiem Mass, Mr Skelton’s remains were laid to rest in Drumquin at the old Graveyard.

Mr Skelton is the cherished husband of the late Josie and loving father of Mark (Cathy), Fiona and Helen (Harry), loving Granda to Ryan, Connor, Chloe and Emily. Also, the much-loved brother of Daisy and Marley, and predeceased by his brothers Jim, John, Gerry, Romey and Ray.