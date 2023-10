A DRUMQUIN woman who got married this year following a terminal cancer diagnosis passed away on Monday.

Danielle Collins (nee Donnelly) enjoyed her ‘dream wedding’ in July when she married her childhood sweetheart, Darren.

Danielle, a mother-of-five, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of stomach cancer, adenocarcinoma, in July 2022, just one month after the birth of her baby, Jamie.

Advertisement

Despite undergoing major medical treatment, Danielle and Darren were determined to get married and reached out on social media to find someone who could provide wedding services and may have had availability on their wedding date.

Their appeal was met with an overwhelming response from the local community, who helped raise over £20,000 towards the big day. Local businesses had also offered their services for free while others offered to provide flowers and cakes.

Speaking at the time of the fundraising, a grateful Danielle said, “I would like to thank people from the bottom of my heart for the fantastic support we have received.”

The couple married during an emotional ceremony at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh on Friday, July, 28, alongside their children, Jamie (1), Tianna (3), Kayla (12), Shanice (14) and Edward (17).

Afterwards, the newly-wed Mrs Collins told WeAreTyrone, “I just want to thank everybody that helped us make our dream wedding come through, in the short seven weeks that we had to prepare.

“Everybody has just been so kind and good to us, I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts.”

Prior to her wedding, Danielle also wrote an emotional social media post paying tribute to her beloved husband, Darren and their children.

Advertisement

She said, “Today I marry my best friend and my soulmate. We have five beautiful kids and they are so lucky to have you as their dad or stepdad.

“You are an amazing guy who I’m now going to get to call my husband.”