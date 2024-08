FOUR Dungannon Swift players were involved in a car crash whilst travelling to today’s match against Ballymena at Stangmore Park.

The game is going ahead with none of the four players involved.

Dungannon tried—and failed—to get the game postponed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dungannon Swifts said, “Unfortunately, four of our first team squad have been involved in a RTC on the way to our fixture against Ballymena United today.

“We will give a further update later after the game.

“We wish the four boys a full and speedy recovery.”