Dungannon student in ‘best young artist competition’

  • 20 February 2023
Dungannon student in 'best young artist competition'
Special merit winners in the Texaco Children’s Art Competition, is student Farragh Mc Geary, year 8, who was one of two winners from St Patrick's Academy, with her Dog study in coloured pencil, called ‘Bruce the Bernese’. MC 4
Jarlath Cowan - 20 February 2023
