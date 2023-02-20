Dungannon student in ‘best young artist competition’

A STUDENT from St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon is set to appear on CBBC’s ‘Britain’s Best Young Artist Competition’ this week.

Farragh Mc Geary, a year 9 student at the school will appear on this week’s episode entitled ‘Botanical’, which is set to air tonight – Monday, February 20.

The talented young artist recently won a prize in the Texaco Children’s Art competition, and had her work exhibited in the Royal Ulster Academy of Art in Belfast in June 2022 and in the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh in October 2022.

Advertisement

Farragh’s work was selected from among 126 award winning pieces of artwork to be displayed from over 20,000 entries. ‘Britain’s Best Young Artist Competition’ is described as a ‘knockout’ competition, so make sure and tune in tonight at 6pm to see how Farragh gets on.