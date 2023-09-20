‘Positive spirit’ of Drumragh pupils praised at prizegiving

THE outstanding achievements of last year’s A-Level students were celebrated at a prizegiving ceremony in Drumragh Integrated College last Thursday.
A guard of honour was assembled to welcome the Omagh school’s triumphant leavers as the former students navigated their way around the school halls for the last time.
Nostalgic conversations were had with their peers while the eyes of mums, dads, grannies and grandads welled with tears, as they collectively lingered on the rhetorical question – “Where does the time go?”
And when the greeting (and the eating) was wrapped up, everyone congregated in the assembly hall for a night of praise, appreciation and reflection.
“You have done us, your families and yourself proud and today we congratulate each and every one of you on your achievements of the last two years,” began the school’s proud principal, Imelda Kirk.
“You have shown courage, commitment and life lessons to us all about the desire to succeed and the important values in life, whilst enjoying a sense of fun and exhibiting a positive spirit – memories of a staff football match and a student water fight at the end of term are still vivid!
“Whatever length your journey or whatever path you take, set your goals high, aspire to make a difference and know that we believe in your ability to shape a bright future,” the principal added.
The night of celebration marked the end of an important chapter in the lives of the gathered teenagers – a chapter where they were shaped from a child into a rounded, intelligent and mature adult.
Now, the pupils set their sights on new territories, and while it may be unfamiliar and strange, it will undoubtedly be filled with excitement, joy and plenty of new experiences.
