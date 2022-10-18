St Joseph’s granted prestigious award from tech giant Apple

INNOVATION in learning and teaching at St Joseph’s College, Coalisland, has been recognised by a prestigious honour from one of the world’s leading technology companies.

St Joseph’s was this week named as an ‘Apple Distinguished School’, which are singled out as ‘centres of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence’.

They were awarded the title on the criteria of using technology “to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking in learning, teaching and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment”.

This week, Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen and representatives of Apple visited St Joseph’s College in recognition of the tremendous achievement of the college.

Clearly delighted, principal Desi McNeill paid tribute to the staff and students.

“There are 750 schools in 36 countries who have received this award so it is a huge honour,” said Mr McNeill.

“Eight years ago, we introduced one-to-one iPads for the students, and it has had fantastic results.

“It has totally transformed teaching and learning online, and how we work here. Creativity, collaboration and innovation became evident in the work of both students and staff on a daily basis.

“Then, two years ago, we appointed Louise Kerr as head of Digital Technology, and sent our work to show what we are doing.

“We wanted to demonstrate how using this technology was making a big difference to learning outcomes for children.

“We had to produce a document for Apple that they shared world-wide, and we reached the standard to receive the award.”

Examination results have reflected the great work being done at the school.

In 2013, 22.5 per-cent of students received A* to C grades at GCSE level, and that figure has risen to an incredible 80 per-cent.

Mr McNeill added, “Achieving Apple Distinguished School recognition is a milestone for the St Joseph’s community.

“I am delighted that our vision and hard work has been recognised, and that we can share our experience with the world outside of Coalisland.

“The selection of St Joseph’s College, Coalisland, as an Apple Distinguished School highlights our success as an innovator and a compelling learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic achievement.”