Omagh election candidate bitten on campaign trail

ELECTION candidates hope for a warm welcome when they turn up on local doorsteps, but they don’t expect to be bitten!

That’s what happened to SDLP Omagh representative, Brenda Mellon, when she posted a leaflet through a letterbox.

The angry constituent on the other side of the door was a dog… but thankfully Ms Mellon’s only suffered a ‘minor inury’.

However, she has warned other candidates to ‘be careful’ ahead of the local government election which takes place next month.

Ms Mellon said, “While I was initially shocked after being unexpectedly bitten while out canvassing, the injury I received was minor and I’d like to thank staff at the local A&E for their treatment and care. I will certainly be more careful when knocking doors in future, but I won’t let this incident deter me from getting out and telling people about the SDLP’s vision for Omagh and our plans to improve the local community.

“Since launching my campaign canvassing is a great opportunity to get out and meet local people and discuss the issues that matter to them. Anyone with a bit of experience on the doors knows that it comes with a few risks and there are few people in politics who haven’t had a close call while out knocking and unfortunately I was unlucky on this occasion.

“Most of the time canvassing can be fun and engaging, but I’d urge any representative out knocking over the next few weeks to make sure there are no protective pets waiting on the other side of the door!”