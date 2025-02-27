Emergency crews at scene of an incident in Dungannon

Emergency services are currently dealing with an ‘incident’ in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.13pm.

“NIAS despatched one Rapid Response Paramedic, two emergency crews and an advanced paramedic to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no patients were taken to hospital.”

Police officers are also at the scene and a large area has been cordoned off.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Deidre Versani said the incident was happening at flats in the area.

“Emergency crews and multiple police cars are in attendance and a large area is cordoned off; no access or exit is currently possible via the Newell Road entrance to Lisnahull and this is likely to continue while teams carry out their duties,” she said.

“People in the area are understandably concerned and more details will be updated; but at present emergency teams from across the full range of services thank local people for their patience and cooperation.”