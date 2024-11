A BALLYGAWLEY engineering firm has been fined £2,000 for health and safety violations after an employee lost several fingers in a workplace accident early last year.

D-TEC Engineering, on the Aghnagar Road, had been charged with failing to provide and maintain plant and systems at work that were, so far as reasonably practicable, safe and without risks to health.

The firm was further charged with failing to make a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks to the health and safety of its staff.

Dungannon Crown Court heard from His Honour Judge Brian Sherrard that, on January 27, 2023, an employee of the firm was using an emery cloth to remove rust on an automatic lathe.

However, the machinery snagged the employee’s glove and his right hand became entangled with the rotating lathe shaft.

The worker attempted to release his right hand with his left, causing further injuries, before a co-worker came over and stopped the machine.

At hospital, the employee had lost three fingers, however one was successfully reattached.

He also sustained fractures to his right hand, forearm and fractures to his left hand.

Judge Sherrard told the court that the company had fully cooperated with the investigations that ensued and, when brought to court, pleaded guilty at arraignment.

In the course of the investigation into the company, it was revealed that insufficient risk assessments had been carried out by D-TEC in relation to the lathe used and that the company did not have adequate documented procedures or work instruction for use of the lathe.

However, it was also revealed that the employee said he could use the machinery, despite not having sufficient qualifications.

Judge Sherrard observed that D-TEC Engineering had ‘low culpability’ in the accident, however was mindful of the failings in risk assessments being carried out.

After the sentencing hearing, Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland inspector, Kevin Campbell, said, “Employers have a legal duty to ensure employees and others are not put at risk from unguarded machinery.

“Employers must ensure they complete a thorough risk assessment of the work process and implement proper controls to prevent harm to their workers. It is never acceptable to apply emery cloth directly by hand on a rotating automatic or manual metal working machine such as lathes.”