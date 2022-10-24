This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Ex-military barracks accrues £400,000 in costs

  • 24 October 2022
Ex-military barracks accrues £400,000 in costs
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 24 October 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

‘Pleasant, approachable and very moved by the Omagh victims’ ‘She truly was a Queen of the people’ Tributes paid to John McAnespie, father of the late Aidan Costa Coffee Omagh store set to open later this year

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY