CHAIR of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, has made a video message to all the young people in the district who have and will receive exam results this month.

Last week young people across the North received their A-Level results. Tomorrow many more young people will get the results of their GCSE exams and coursework.

The Chair’s message is if a person does not get the exam results they wanted they can still ‘achieve their dreams’.